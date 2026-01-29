Iran seeks peace, defend itself against foreign aggression: Iranian Envoy

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Thursday emphasized that Iran does not desire war but asserts its right to self-defense against any form of external aggression.

In a media briefing in the Iranian embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador Moghadam stated.

He noted that the Iranian government has taken significant steps to manage inflation while considering market stability.

The ambassador highlighted that the Iranian government recognizes the right to protest, with citizens initially demonstrating peacefully while holding images of the Supreme Leader and Iranian flags.

He stated, “The Supreme Leader instructed us to resolve the problems of the protesting individuals,” and for the first time, representatives from the protests were invited to a cabinet meeting to discuss their concerns.

As the protests escalated into violence, resulting in attacks on public property and security forces, Moghadam asserted that these actions were not representative of the peaceful protesters.

He noted the use of modern weapons by violent factions and reiterated that the government is committed to maintaining order while addressing the legitimate grievances of the citizens.

Moghadam expressed gratitude towards Pakistan for its support in efforts to prevent war.

He emphasized that Iran has no intentions of targeting any head of state and remains focused on diplomatic solutions.

Moghadam shared alarming statistics regarding the protests, reporting over 3,000 deaths, including many security personnel, and extensive damage to government and civilian infrastructure. He underscored the Iranian government’s commitment to addressing the issues faced by its citizens while maintaining national security.

In closing, the ambassador reiterated that while Iran strives for peace, it remains prepared to defend itself against any aggression.

He expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would prevail, stating, “There is still hope that there will be no war. However, the success of these efforts is in our hands and the hands of the opposing party.”