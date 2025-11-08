Iqbal’s philosophy solution of Pakistan’s current problems: Hanif Abbasi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has said that Pakistan is the realization of Allama Iqbal’s dream and vision.

Iqbal was a philosopher who awakened nations and taught them how to think, live, and believe in themselves.

The solution to all of Pakistan’s current problems lies in Iqbal’s philosophy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan has now emerged as an important country in the region.

He expressed these views while addressing, as chief guest, a dignified event held in connection with Iqbal Day at the S.M. Munir Auditorium of ICCI, organized by the Nazriya-e-Pakistan Council, Pakistan Cultural Forum, and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The event was hosted by Sardar Tahir Mehmood, President of ICCI, and Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Pakistan Cultural Forum.

While addressing the ceremony, Hanif Abbasi said that today, the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” is being raised everywhere because Pakistan has earned recognition in the world. He said that by making Iqbal’s concept of Khudi (selfhood) part of our actions, policies, and collective thinking, we can overcome any challenge. Iqbal likened youth to Shaheens — noble, strong, and purpose-driven eagles.

He paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security, saying, “Our Shaheens skillfully shot down Indian fighter jets.” He further announced that the Islamabad–Iran–Istanbul train service will begin on December 31, 2025, and urged the business community to support its success.

He added that train services from Kazakhstan to Afghanistan and Chaman will also start soon, along with the Chaghi–Nokkundi–Karachi track project. ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that hope and thought are the essence of Iqbal’s message.

He emphasized that youth should understand Iqbal’s philosophy of self-hood and contribute to the nation’s progress with determination, hard work, and strong character.

He added that Pakistan today is striving for economic stability, transparent governance, and social harmony.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Pakistan Cultural Forum, said that Iqbal addressed youth as Shaheens. If we can put today’s youth on the right path and instill in them the spirit of Khudi, they can achieve any goal.

He said Hanif Abbasi himself is a living example of this — starting his political journey from the streets of Rawalpindi, he became an MNA and minister through self-belief and determination.

He further said that the Railways Ministry is of immense national importance, suggesting that Pakistan’s railway should be permanently connected with Central Asia and Turkey to make the country a hub of regional trade.

He proposed launching cargo trains from Islamabad to Karachi and Peshawar on new tracks to save fuel and boost efficiency.

He emphasized that along with the philosophy of self-hood, the philosophy of sacrifice is also vital. Pakistan is currently facing internal and external threats, but its Shaheens have given a historic response to any adversary who dared to look at Pakistan with ill intent.

He said that if the Muslim Ummah unites under Iqbal’s vision with Pakistan as its center, Pakistani leadership has the capacity to lead the nation and the Ummah out of crises.

He proposed that instead of creating new provinces, administrative units should be established for better governance, and under the NFC Award, the provinces should contribute to federal development — Punjab 20%, Sindh 15%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 10%, and Balochistan 5%.

He stressed that it is time for the nation to rise above despair, promote unity and solidarity, and work together for Pakistan’s stability and progress. “Let us pledge on this Iqbal Day,” he said, “to build a prosperous and secure Pakistan for future generations according to Iqbal’s dream. Just as our armed forces defend our borders, we must defend our ideological frontiers together. Soon, these challenges will be overcome, and Pakistan will emerge victorious.”

Former Commissioner Tariq Pirzada said that Iqbal’s greatness stemmed from his love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He was a true lover of the Prophet, and the essence of Islam revolves around the personality of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Whoever has the dust of Madinah and Najaf in his eyes sees only truth,” he said.

Pirzada added that Iqbal’s lesson of self-hood teaches that one sincere prostration frees a person from a thousand meaningless ones. Those who understand the Prophet’s reality fear none but Allah. According to Iqbal, slavery is the most despicable state in the universe. To strengthen faith, one must study Iqbal’s philosophy.

ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub said that if we implement Iqbal’s philosophy of self-hood, we can make our nation one of the most respected in the world. The event’s stage secretary, Shahbaz Chauhan, recited verses of Iqbal’s poetry, stirring national spirit among the audience.