IPU delegation calls on Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP): Duarte Pacheco, President Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), along with a delegation of representatives of the International Parliamentarians’ Congress (IPC), called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar warmly welcomed Duarte Pacheco on his visit to Pakistan and shared that Pakistan valued its partnership with the IPU and provided regular support through its candidacy at International Organizations in pursuit of global peace, prosperity and economic stability, said a press release issued here Monday.

The finance minister also informed about the recent economic and financial measures taken by the government which have put the financial position of the country on an upward trajectory. He also mentioned that keeping in view its strategic position in the region, Pakistan’s vision was to make the country a regional hub for trade and energy corridors as well as a destination of choice for industrial production and IT services and for this reason, Pakistan valued its trade ties with all the regional countries.

The President IPU appreciated the role that Pakistan and its parliamentarians had been playing through the platform of the IPU and IPC in ensuring the common aspirations of people across the world, particularly in terms of peace, security, human rights, and sustainable development.

He further expressed the resolve of IPU to further strengthen the engagement of Parliamentarians and ensure adequate representation from across the globe for the betterment of the world in terms of peace, security, and economic development.

The delegation thanked the finance minister for his support and cooperation.

The delegation was consisted of Abdel Rehman Maaia Member IPC from Jordan Parliament, Saran Traore Member IPC from the Guinea Parliament, Nagiyev Arzu Member IPC from the Azerbaijan Parliament, Sitara Ayaz Former Member IPC from Senate of Pakistan.