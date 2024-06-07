IPO-Pakistan hosts meeting on IPR enforcement coordination

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) held a meeting of the Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Enforcement Coordination Committee at headquarters IPO-Pakistan.

The meeting was chaired by Shazia Adnan, Director General of IPO-Pakistan, and attended by representatives from various law enforcement agencies, including the Islamabad police, Rawalpindi police, Pakistan Electronic Media

Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting aimed to enhance coordination and cooperation among stakeholders to effectively enforce intellectual property rights in Pakistan.

Director General of IPO-Pakistan welcomed the participants and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to protect intellectual property rights in Pakistan. She highlighted the crucial role of IPR enforcement in promoting innovation, creativity, and economic growth.

Nasir Mahmood Zahid, Director Enforcement, presented an overview of intellectual property management and IPR enforcement in Pakistan.

He discussed the current challenges and opportunities in IPR enforcement and stressed the need for a coordinated approach to address these issues.

The meeting also included a detailed discussion on adapting the IPO Act 2012, conducting awareness sessions for the business community, capacity building for IPR enforcement agencies, establishing an online IPR complaint system, and drafting IPR enforcement rules.

The attendees shared their experiences and expertise, and the meeting concluded with a question-and-answer session and closing remarks by the Director General, IPO-Pakistan. The participants agreed to work together to strengthen IPR enforcement in Pakistan, promoting a culture of innovation and creativity.

The meeting was a significant step towards enhancing coordination and cooperation among stakeholders to protect intellectual property rights in Pakistan.