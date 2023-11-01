IPO DG calls for filling research, product development gap

LAHORE, Oct 31 (APP):Intellectual Property Organization (IPO) Pakistan, Director General Ms. Shazia Adnan Tuesday called for filling the gaps in research and innovation, product development and commercialization of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) in Pakistan.

She was addressing a training seminar on technology search and development of technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs) here at UMT. Mr. Marco Aleman, Section Head, Information Technology Section, IP for Innovators Department (IPID), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Geneva Mr. Mussadiq Hussain, Head, Technology Information Section, IP for Innovators Department (IPID), (WIPO), Geneva, Mr. Haris Khan, representative of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), Islamabad, Prof Abid HK Shirwani, Co-Founder, Director-General, Head ORIC and Director TISC, University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore and others attended the event.

Appreciating the role of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC), she said IPO-Pakistan has been successful in developing 48 TISCs at HEC-recognized Institutions, R&D institutions, and Chambers of Commerces.

“This initiative recognizes the remarkable achievements of our universities in research commercialization, particularly through their partnerships with TISCs,” she added.

The DG IPO highlighted the importance of the use of technology for innovation in today’s fast-paced, globally-linked society for the social advancement, economic growth and the research and development ecosystem. She said, however, the activities and initiatives led by research and innovation encourage the culture of innovation and technology commercialization.

The two days training programme was arranged for the Punjab TISCs focal points that would not only foster collaboration among TISCs focal persons from various institutions, research and development organizations, and chambers of commerce but would also aim at bridging the gap between academics and the market, which is crucial for the future of IPRs and connecting them to the businesses and economic growth, she added.

She said, “The focal persons from various institutions, research and development organizations, and chambers of commerce are the backbone of our TISC network. Your role in promoting IPRs in your respective organizations is pivotal. It is your responsibility augmented by our support that will ensure that the benefits of intellectual property and technological advancements reach the grassroots level, making a difference in the lives of our students, researchers and innovators.”