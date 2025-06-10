Investment, savings to grow to 14.7% of GDP

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):The total investment and savings are targeted to increase from 13.8 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2024-25 to 14.7 percent in FY 2025-26, according to Annual Plan 2025-26 release by the government on Tuesday.

According to the plan, the investment and saving are expected to be driven by economic recovery, improved business climate, and political stability.

Fixed investment is expected to rise from 12.0 percent to 13.0 percent of GDP, while national savings are targeted at 14.3 percent of GDP.