Caretaker setup wants to handover stable economy to elected govt: Shamshad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday said that the caretaker government would like to hand over a stable economy to the incoming political government, which could continue the economic policies for the ultimate good of the people.

She was talking to German Ambassador Alfred Grannas, who called on her at the Finance Division, according to a Finance Ministry press release.

The minister apprised the ambassador about the economic reforms agenda of the caretaker government which was aimed at bringing economic and fiscal stability in the country.

She also said the government had been successful in concluding first review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently.

She said the fiscal and current account deficit has narrowed and informed the ambassador on key reforms being undertaken by the caretaker government including state-owned enterprises, privatization, forex exchange regime, and reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue.

The finance minister appreciated the growing bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan, and stated that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties with Germany including trade and economic relations.

On the occasion, the German ambassador shared sentiments of gratitude with the finance minister on offering the cooperation and support for enhancing and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ambassador also acknowledged the government’s reforms agenda and assured full support to Pakistan in achieving fiscal sustainability.