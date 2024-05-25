Industry Ministry rebuts withdrawal of gas subsidy for fertilizer companies

Industry Ministry rebuts withdrawal of gas subsidy for fertilizer companies
ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP):The Ministry of Industry and Production issued a rebuttal on Saturday on the news circulating about the withdrawal of gas subsidy for fertilizer companies is baseless.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson, this matter was never included in the cabinet’s agenda.
He clarified that the gas prices for fertilizer companies will be determined by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).
He said that the determination of gas prices for fertilizer companies will be based on the rules set in the past so that there is no increase in the price of fertilizer.
He urged to avoid unnecessary speculation about fertilizer prices.

