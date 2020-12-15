ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar Tuesday said that Pakistan industry was driving economic growth and recovery at a time when the global economy was in deep recession.

In a Tweet, he said that the production of Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) in the country increased by 5.46 percent during the first four months from July to October of the current financial year (2020-21).

Large Scale Manufacturing grew by 5.46% in Jul-Oct period. At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, Industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) December 15, 2020

