Industrial estate in Bahawalpur to be started soon: Hashim Jawan

LAHORE, Jan 07 (APP): Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Thursday said that industrial estate in Bahawalpur would be started soon.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and industries (BCCI) led by Member Punjab Assembly Afzal Chaudhry.

The Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Zaman was also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that for the convenience of industrialists and businessmen, all business start-up facilities would be provided in the form of one window service within the estate.

He said that the road adjoining the industrial estate would be connected to the motorway, adding that concerns over obtaining NOCs on land near highways and fees would also be addressed on a priority basis.

The minister said that Bahawalpur was considered as a hub of education and other facilities in South Punjab. “Industrial estate will make the region more attractive to investors in other districts”, he added.

On the occasion, he directed the Additional Chief Secretary to resolve the issues of the BCCI in South Punjab Secretariat in future.

The delegation informed the provincial minister that due to the availability of other facilities in Bahawalpur, many investors from nearby districts were interested in industrialization but there were difficulties in obtaining NOC and suitable land.

The members of the chamber requested the provincial minister to complete the boundary walls and gates of the premises allotted by the Punjab government for the industrial estate as soon as possible so as to gain the trust of investors for starting business.

The delegation also assured full cooperation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce.