Indonesian Ambassador stresses for strengthening Pak-Indonesia economic, trade partnership

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Ambassador-designate of Indonesia to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo has said that Indonesia and Pakistan are significant economic and trade partner and this strategic partnership needs to be strengthened.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo said this while addressing a seminar on the theme of “Economic Integration between Pakistan and ASEAN” here organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

“There is a need to utilize bilateral potential sectors to further strengthen economic and trade relations between Indonesia and Pakistan” he said.

For increasing the bilateral trade connection between Indonesia and Pakistan, cooperation in digital business, Halal food, tourism and seafood should be accelerated to evolve long-term strategy goals.

Ambassador Sukotjo said that ASEAN is not only a region but an economic force, which is the fifth-largest place in the world and has $ 3.9 trillion annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He urged the Private Sector and the Chamber of Commerce to play their vital role in enhancing the economic and trade integration between ASEAN and Pakistan.

He stressed the need for improving the trade supply chain and also enhancing the concept of shared prosperity between both sides.

At present, there is a need for collaboration between the financial institutions of both countries, which will further strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations through institutional cooperation.

Indonesian envoy said that “We have to adopt the ‘Look East Policy,’ to promote bilateral ties and work on regional trade integration, which will further strengthen the trade supply chain.”

He said that rice is a major export from Pakistan to Indonesia, but we have to move towards alternative sectors.

The private sector can play a significant role in promoting bilateral trade and said that it is the responsibility of both sides to integrate both side’s economies.

The Ambassador said that there is a need to find new avenues at the commodity level by following the policy of trade diversification, and “we also have to introduce new avenues for the growth of mutual trade.”

The envoy also stressed the need to promote the people-to-people connection between both sides to strengthen the bilateral ties.