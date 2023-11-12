Indonesia Ambassador declares Murree ‘Sister City’ to Bali, urges tourism boost

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam M. Tugio on Sunday said that Murree can be counted among the most beautiful regions in the world and the natural beauty of Murree can compete with any major tourism spot in the world.

Indonesia Ambassador to Pakistan, Adam Tugiu said that the world-famous tourist destinations of Pakistan, Murree, and Indonesia, Bali, can be called sister cities, for which the two governments should start talking and this will promote tourism on both sides.

He said this while talking to the Journalist and local business community in the local hotel of Murree.

The Ambassador of Indonesia said that there are historical religious and cultural relations between Pakistan and Indonesia, which are based on many factors needs to be transferred to the new generation. He said that Pakistan maintained friendship with Indonesia from the early years of independence, which can not be denied in the form of modern mutual economic, trade, cultural and diplomatic relations. The ambassador of Indonesia said that 600 soldiers went from Pakistan for the freedom of Indonesia, some of whom sacrificed their lives there, and as the sun of freedom rose in Indonesia, the relations between the two countries were growing day by day. Meanwhile, the ambassador of Indonesia said that the founder of Indonesia, Ahmad SuKarno, and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had a relationship of personal friendship, that’s why you see similarities between most famous Jinnah Cap and Soekarno Cap.

He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry has an influence on many movements in Indonesia and Allama Iqbal is equally popular in Indonesia.The Ambassador said that there is similarity in the food and culture of the two countries and the habits of the two nations are similar in terms of food and drink and spices.In response to a question Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio said that he will do his best for the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia and in this regard, Murree Press Club will be contacted soon. He said that the visit of Murree journalists to Indonesia will give them an opportunity to know about Indonesia, which will increase mutual intimacy.Adam Togio said that Indonesia announces scholarships for students every year and this year also the scholarship was awarded in the same way. He emphasized that the children of Murree journalists should apply for Indonesia’s scholarship, they should give priority to them and will be fully supported by the Indonesian Embassy Islamabad in this regard.In response to a question, the Ambassador of Indonesia said that the mutual economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia are very strong and bilateral trade between the two countries is $ 4.5 billion dollars, which needs to be further increased.He said that there is a need to promote mutual relations between the people of both the countries so that mutual intimacy between the people can increase.