imports of agriculture chemicals grew by 5.38%

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP):Agriculture and other chemicals group imports into the country during the first 10 months of the current financial year decreased by 5.38 per cent as compared to the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2023-24 chemicals related to agriculture and others valued at $7.084 billion were imported as against the imports of $7.487 billion in the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of fertilizer manufactured into the country increased by 13.02 per cent as over 1.232 million metric tons of the fertilizer valued at $611.780 million were imported as compared to the imports of 796,090 metric tons worth of $541.312 of the same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, the imports of insecticides decreased by 2.71 per cent as about 30,313 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity worth $161.654 million were imported as compared to the imports of 33,529 metric tons valued at $166.149 million in the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the imports of agriculture machinery and implements into the country during the period under review grew by 99.97 per cent as agriculture machinery and implements worth $69.275 billion were imported as compared to the imports of $34.643 million of the same period of the last year, the data revealed.