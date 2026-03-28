IMF staff-level agreement signals confidence in Pakistan’s reform momentum: Khurram Schehzad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): The staff-level agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) reflects recognition of Pakistan’s reform efforts and improving macroeconomic stability, Advisor to Finance Minister, Khurram Schehzad said here on Saturday.

“Positive momentum continues, with focus on sustaining gains,” the advisor posted on his social media account, X.

He said, Pakistan would to receive about $1.2 billion tranche after IMF Board approval including $1.0 billion under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and $210 million under Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF)

With this, the total IMF disbursements to Pakistan is to reach around $4.5 billion, he added.