Iftikhar Ali praises FTO for outstanding services

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Former President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Iftikhar Ali Malik on Sunday praised the commendable services provided by Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah.

He said Dr. Asif has efficiently addressed genuine tax-related grievances of taxpayers, notably the business community nationwide, accomplishing this within a record-short time of 34 days, said a news release here.

Talking to delegation of industrialists led by Muslim Khan Buneri, he said since he assumed the responsibility on 29th September 2021, an extensive public awareness campaign reached every corner of the country.

As a result first time in the history, thousands of aggrieved tax payers approached the regional offices nationwide through email, FTO portal, WhatsApp, Mobile App, Fax and written complaints. Remarkably, these issues were resolved within a record time of 34 days from the date of complaint, he said

Malik said Dr. Jah’s commitment to resolving issues in such a timely manner reflects a proactive approach that fosters a business-friendly environment.

He appreciated the principled bold stance of Federal Tax Ombudsman’s advocacy for timely payment of taxes and the expansion of the tax base.

Recognizing the urgency of these measures, Dr. Jah’s stance aligns with the broader goal of strengthening the national economy.