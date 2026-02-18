Wednesday, February 18, 2026
ICT export remittances rise 19.78pc to $2.61bn in Jul–Jan FY26

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector recorded strong growth, with export remittances increasing by 19.78 per cent to $2.61 billion during July–January of fiscal year 2025–26.
During the same period last year, exports stood at $2.18 billion.
Official data released by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication showed that ICT services exports reached $374 million in January 2026.
This was 19.5 per cent higher than $313 million recorded in January 2025. The steady monthly increase reflects continued global demand for Pakistan’s IT and IT-enabled services.
From July 2025 to January 2026, total ICT export remittances stood at $2.61 billion, making it the best-performing segment in the services sector. It performed better than all other services categories. “Other business services” ranked second, recording $1.21 billion during the same period.
Experts say the growth is driven by better internet connectivity, a rising number of freelancers, competitive pricing, and government support measures to promote exports.
The strong performance highlights the increasing importance of the ICT sector in Pakistan’s economy.
