ICCI welcomes govt intervention to review FBR arrest powers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 17 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Nasir Mansoor Qureshi has termed the government intervention as a welcome step that reinforces its commitment to protect law-abiding taxpayers from undue harassment.

He also appreciated the government for taking timely notice of the business community’s concerns by constituting a special committee to review and tighten controls over proposed powers to arrest companies’ executives.

In a statement , the ICCI President said that the business community is the backbone of the national economy and plays a vital role in employment generation, revenue creation, and overall economic stability.

Any move that discourages or intimidates compliant businesses could prove counterproductive, said Nasir Qureshi.

He lauded the government’s clear stance that the proposed arrest powers under the Finance Bill 2025-26 must never become a tool to harass or intimidate the genuine business community and investors.

“It is encouraging to hear the government reaffirm that the honour and respect of traders must be preserved and that only willful and major tax evaders should be targeted,” he added.

Qureshi also welcomed the directive to make necessary amendments in the proposed provision and to align it with the rulings of the higher courts, while consulting all coalition partners in Parliament.