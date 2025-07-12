ICCI vows strong advocacy for community to foster business-friendly environment

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP): Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reaffirmed the business community’s unwavering commitment to national development, stating that despite various challenges, entrepreneurs remain determined to serve the country.

He emphasized that ICCI is fully dedicated to its advocacy role, serving as a bridge between the government and the private sector to facilitate ease of doing business and promote economic progress.

He expressed these views while addressing a delegation of the Builders Association, which visited the Chamber House under the leadership of its President Sardar Khurshid Ahmed Khan to discuss mutual cooperation and highlight sector-specific concerns.

Qureshi assured the visiting delegation that ICCI will proactively take up the issues facing the builders community with the relevant authorities, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA), to ensure their timely resolution and to help create a more congenial and supportive environment for builders and developers to operate efficiently.

Earlier, Sardar Khurshid Ahmed Khan, President of the Builders Association (H-13), briefed the Chamber leadership on the pressing challenges confronting the builders’ sector, particularly those related to regulatory matters with CDA.

He reaffirmed the Association’s readiness to fully comply with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to cooperate with the CDA for the creation of a streamlined and transparent working environment.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President ICCI Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry apprised the delegation of various initiatives taken by ICCI under the leadership of President Qureshi for the facilitation of the business community.

They assured that all possible efforts would be made to support builders and developers and address their concerns through effective representation.