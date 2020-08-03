ICCI urged investors to take benefits from construction package

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP):President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that the government has announced a number of incentives to boost construction industry, which would help in moving wheel of economy and to accelerate economic activities in the country.

He expressed these views at the occasion of Retailer’s Day and also congratulated the President of Federation of Realtors, Sardar Tahir Mehmood & Chairman, Ijaz Khan and General Secretary of Real Estate Association, Chaudhry Zahid Rafique on memorial day of realtors.

Muhammad Ahmed said that the government in order to encourage the construction sector, has announced an amnesty scheme, which was a positive move of the government.

He lauded that by supporting the construction industry and giving them incentives, a number of job opportunities would be created, as about sixty other industries were associated with this industry.

He hoped that the people engaged in the construction industry would get advantage of the package that would not only boost the construction activity but also help in reducing unemployment in the country.

Muhammad Ahmed Waheed said that investors should take full advantages of the scheme and make maximum investments before the last date of incentive package i.e. December 31, 2020.

He expressed his hope that through this scheme, local investment in construction sector would increase and people would buy and construct houses at affordable prices.

He emphasized to get maximum benefits of this scheme that would ultimately help people in buying houses at reasonable prices and to help a large segment of the people associated with this and allied industry.