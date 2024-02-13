ICCI to collaborate with IPO to create awareness among business community about IPRs

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) will collaborate with the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO), to create awareness among the business community about the importance of intellectual property rights (IPRs) for better growth of their businesses.

Chairman, Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan) Farukh Amil on Tuesday visited the ICCI and discussed the matter of sensitizing the business community about the importance of intellectual property rights for businesses to avoid counterfeiting and piracy of their products and achieve better growth, said a news release.

Farukh Amil briefed the business community about the role of IPO-Pakistan in promoting an enabling IP environment to promote businesses, creativity, and innovation, said a news release

The lack of an IP culture and weak IP enforcement are major challenges and IPO-Pakistan is working for awareness and enforcement of IPRs to place Pakistan on the global IP map as a compliant and responsible country, he added.

He said adherence to IPRs will enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a business and investment-friendly country adding that SMEs should benefit from the services of IPO-Pakistan for better protection of their patents, copyrights, and trademarks.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Acting President ICCI said that SMEs are the backbone of the economy and IPO-Pakistan should further simplify the IP registration processes and procedures and introduce mobile apps to facilitate SMEs in the online registration of their products and services for copyrights and trademarks.

He said that in the global competitive business environment, the role of IPO-Pakistan is important in promoting innovations and startups through strict enforcement of IPRs.

Azhar ul Islam said that Pakistan needs to lay a strong foundation for a vibrant IP system to encourage innovations, business growth, and investment and hoped that IPO-Pakistan would contribute to making Pakistan a competitive economy.