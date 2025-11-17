ICCI to boost exports by strengthening global chambers ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): The leadership of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has reaffirmed the Chamber’s strong commitment to building deeper institutional linkages with overseas chambers of commerce, particularly those in ASEAN countries and the Central Asian States (CASs).

In a statement issued here on Monday, it said Pakistan holds vast trade and investment potential in these regions, and strengthening such partnerships is crucial for diversifying markets, attracting foreign investment, and enhancing the country’s export footprint, said a release issued here on Monday.

ICCI leaders emphasized that ASEAN’s rapidly growing economies and the emerging opportunities in Central Asia offer Pakistan an exceptional chance to expand its presence in high-demand sectors such as agriculture, textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, minerals, and engineering goods.

President Sardar Tahir Mehmood noted that global connectivity is now the key driver of economic competitiveness, and ICCI is fully committed to facilitating business-to-business interaction, trade delegations, research cooperation, and joint ventures with overseas chambers.

He said these partnerships will help Pakistani entrepreneurs explore new opportunities and integrate more effectively into regional value chains.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub added that ICCI has already intensified outreach efforts to foreign missions and trade bodies to open new avenues for collaboration. He reiterated that strong chamber-to-chamber engagement is essential for unlocking investment inflows, improving market intelligence, and promoting Pakistan as a reliable business destination.

Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry said that enhanced cooperation with ASEAN and CAS chambers could significantly contribute to boosting exports at a time when Pakistan urgently needs to widen its external trade base.

He stressed the Chamber’s resolve to continue driving initiatives that support exporters, SMEs, and start-ups in accessing new regional markets.

The ICCI leadership vowed that the Chamber will remain proactive in its international engagement agenda, ensuring that Pakistan’s business community benefits from the immense untapped potential in ASEAN and Central Asia.