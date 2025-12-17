ICCI, Thai Embassy agree to fast-track trade, tourism and investment cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):A high-level delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), led by its President Sardar Tahir Mehmood Wednesday visited the Royal Embassy of Thailand.

They held a fruitful and forward-looking meeting with Rongvudhi Virabutr, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Pakistan, said a press release.

The meeting focused on deepening bilateral economic relations, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and exploring new avenues of partnership between Pakistan and Thailand.

During the discussions, both sides underscored the shared objective of increasing bilateral trade volume to $ 2 billion. Ambassador Virabutr noted that bilateral trade had already reached $1.6 billion last year, reflecting strong momentum and untapped potential.

He emphasized that the Pakistan–Thailand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) should be concluded “at the earliest” to unlock the next phase of growth and urged ICCI leadership to actively advocate for its early finalization.

The Thai Ambassador also highlighted the importance of developing the Gandhara tourism route to attract more Thai tourists to Pakistan, terming it a promising area for people-to-people connectivity and cultural exchange.

He further shared Thailand’s keen interest in expanding collaboration in high-value halal industries, leveraging Thailand’s global reputation for high-standard food production and quality assurance.

As the current Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad, Ambassador Virabutr reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to strengthening ASEAN–Pakistan cooperation and supporting Pakistan’s aspirations for deeper engagement with the regional bloc.

He also emphasized Thailand’s strong push for electric vehicles (EVs) and proposed cooperation with Pakistan through the sharing of expertise, technology, and best practices to help develop Pakistan’s EV ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood showcased Pakistan’s vast export potential, particularly in pharmaceuticals, mines and minerals, pink salt, surgical instruments, and sports goods.

He stressed the need to explore new and non-traditional trade avenues to enhance Pakistan’s exports to Thailand, noting that the current trade balance favors Thailand.

He added that B2B meetings, delegation exchanges, and joint initiatives, in close collaboration with the Thai Embassy, would play a pivotal role in bringing business communities of both countries closer, leading to increased trade, investment, and joint ventures.

The ICCI President also extended a formal invitation to the Thai Ambassador to visit the ICCI and interact directly with Islamabad’s business community, which is keen to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Virabutr accepted the invitation and assured that he would visit ICCI at the earliest possible time.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub highlighted the immense scope for value addition in marble, gems, and jewelry, emphasizing joint ventures and enhanced industrial infrastructure as key drivers for boosting exports.

Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry and Chairman ICCI ASEAN Committee Chaudhry Mohammad Ali also shared valuable insights on practical measures to further strengthen trade, investment, and sectoral cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand.