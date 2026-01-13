ICCI President highlights key proposals for tax facilitation, ease of doing business

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Tuesday highlighted key proposals for tax facilitation and ease of doing business.

President ICCI endorsed these concerns and reiterated the Chamber’s demands, stressing that tax reforms and enforcement measures must be business-friendly, consultative and aligned with ground realities, particularly for small and medium enterprises, said a release issued here.

Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Islamabad, Ms. Ayesha Farooq, along with her team members, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and held an interactive session with the business community to discuss key tax-related issues, facilitation measures and avenues for strengthening cooperation between tax authorities and stakeholders.

Addressing the session Ms. Aisha Farooq paid tribute to the business community for its vital role in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan. She emphasized that collaborative efforts between the tax authorities and the business community are essential for sustainable economic growth, adding that her office fully committed to resolving genuine issues faced by taxpayers.

She further stressed the importance of continuous dialogue and announced that RTO, Islamabad shall convene sector-wise meetings to attend industry-specific challenges that are raised by the taxpayers.

The Chief Commissioner apprised the session of digital transformation undertaken by FBR. She further stated that POS is an essential feature which will ensure lead to automatic facilitation for filing returns later on.

She added that for the finalization of Valuation Table the business community will be taken on board and that as far as the inclusion of non-residents in ATL is concerned the process will be expedited.

Welcoming the Chief Commissioner and her delegation, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated the constructive engagement and highlighted several key proposals aimed at improving tax facilitation and ease of doing business.

He raised problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis for issuance of non-resident certificate, claiming refunds or filing returns to avail ATL status and proposed the posting of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) attachés at Pakistani Embassies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), and key European Union countries to facilitate the large Pakistani diaspora and overseas business community by providing on-site assistance for tax-related matters and enhancing compliance through improved access.

The Chamber also recommended the restoration of the office of the Commissioner (Appeals). ICCI emphasized that reinstating this office would ensure an efficient, transparent and accessible mechanism for appeal resolution, thereby strengthening confidence in the tax system.

Furthermore, ICCI proposed that the Additional Commissioner (Headquarters), RTO Islamabad, be formally designated as the focal office for grievance redressal for the business community. This measure, the Chamber noted, would help streamline communication, improve coordination and ensure swift resolution of issues faced by taxpayers.

During the interactive discussion, small traders expressed serious reservations regarding the integration of Point of Sale

(POS) systems, urging the authorities to proceed gradually rather than through strict enforcement. They highlighted practical and financial constraints and called for a phased, consultative approach.

Chairman ICCI Founder Group Sheikh Tariq Sadiq underlined the need for business friendly measures in the best interest of the country.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub and Vice President Irfan Chaudhry expressed optimism that continued engagement would lead to improved tax facilitation, enhanced compliance and a stronger partnership between the business community and tax authorities.

The Chief Commissioner’s team included Ms. Maria Sharif Commissioner, Ms. Rabia Yasir Durrani Commissioner, Ms. Uzma Munir Commissioner, Abdur Razzaq Commissioner, Naveed Khan Tareen Commissioner, M. Shakil Anwer Additional Commissioner (HQ) and Hattaf Ayub, Assistant Commissioner.

Those present also included former Presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Basir Dawood, Executive Members Imran Minhas, Rohail Anwar Butt, Waseem Chaudhry, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Malik Abdul Aziz, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Ishaq Sial, Amir Rahim Qureshi, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Ms. Fatima Azim, Ms. Shumaila Siddiqui, Industry and trade leaders, markets representatives including Ajmal Baloch, Yousuf Rajput and other.