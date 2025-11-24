ICCI, Palladium Group vow to deepen collaboration for trade and investment growth

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and the Palladium Group have expressed strong commitment to deepen cooperation for strengthening Pakistan’s trade, exports, and investment ecosystem.

This resolve was shared during a meeting between ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood and a delegation of Palladium Group led by Ilmari Soininen, Director Economic Growth here on Monday.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry, and Palladium Group Islamabad CEO Muhammad Wasim were also present, said a press release.

Ilmari Soininen appreciated the dynamic leadership of ICCI and said that the Chamber is playing an impressive role in expanding Pakistan’s business connectivity with global partners, which is vital in today’s interconnected global economy.

He added that the Palladium Group, with nearly six decades of global presence, has been contributing to sustainable economic development by designing strategies, building institutional partnerships, mobilizing capital, and implementing high-impact development programs across various regions.

He shared that his meeting with the ICCI President proved highly insightful, giving him an extensive understanding of Pakistan’s export landscape, regulatory environment, and investment opportunities.

He highlighted manufacturing, information technology, logistics, and services sectors as potential areas where Palladium Group could partner with Pakistan’s private sector to enhance competitiveness and promote innovation-oriented growth.

On his part, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood briefed the delegation about the promising investment climate in Pakistan, supported by ongoing government reforms, improved regulatory frameworks, and a strong resolve to promote export-led growth.

He said that initiatives such as One-Window Operations, digital compliance systems, and banking sector reforms are being actively pursued to facilitate business operations and reduce the cost of doing business.

He further emphasized that Pakistan offers vast opportunities for value addition in agriculture, agro-processing, minerals, textiles, engineering, and technology-driven industries, supported by a large skilled workforce and strategic geographic location.

He assured the delegation that ICCI is committed to assisting credible international partners looking to engage with Pakistan’s private sector.

The meeting concluded with a mutual pledge to work together for strengthening Pakistan’s participation in global value chains, while expanding opportunities for exporters, SMEs, and emerging industries.