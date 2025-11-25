ICCI leadership lauds end of export development surcharge, terms it pro-export step

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has welcomed the government’s announcement to abolish the Export Development Surcharge (EDS), calling it a highly positive and business-friendly initiative.

The chamber also appreciated the Prime Minister’s directive to appoint a suitable Chairman to ensure the transparent and effective utilization of the available Export Development Fund (EDF) for the genuine uplift of Pakistan’s export sector.

In a joint statement, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood, Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, and Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry said the decision would not only ease financial pressure on exporters but also strengthen their ability to compete globally.

They termed the move “a timely, much-needed relief” that will help exporters sustain and expand their international footprint. President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said the abolition of EDS would provide critical breathing space to exporters struggling with inflationary pressures and rising production costs.

He added that the measure is a clear reflection of the government’s pro-export vision and its prioritization of economic revival. Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub appreciated the Prime Minister’s emphasis on judicious use of the EDF, underscoring that the fund should be utilized strictly for export enhancement and broader market access.

He urged the government to maintain close coordination with the business community to address other key issues, including high energy costs, delayed refunds, and unnecessary regulatory hurdles.

Vice President Muhammad Irfan Chaudhry expressed confidence that these steps would rejuvenate export activity and encourage new investment, particularly in value-added sectors. He reiterated ICCI’s unwavering support for government-led reforms aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s export base.