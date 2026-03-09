ICCI keen to promote youth skills through academia-industry collaboration

ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP):President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has said that the rapidly growing digital economy is creating new avenues of employment, entrepreneurship and innovation for the youth of Pakistan.

He emphasized that with the right policies and supportive ecosystem, the country’s young 64% population can play a transformative role in strengthening the national economy.

He added that Pakistan possesses immense potential in the fields of information technology, e-commerce, freelancing and digital services.

By equipping young people with modern digital skills, the country can significantly enhance its exports of IT-enabled services and integrate more effectively with the global digital marketplace.

Talking to young entrepreneurs here at the Chamber House on Monday, Sardar Tahir Mehmood stressed that the government should further facilitate the IT sector by improving internet infrastructure, ensuring affordable digital connectivity and introducing incentives for startups and technology-based businesses.

He added that encouraging innovation and supporting young entrepreneurs would help generate employment and promote sustainable economic growth.

He also highlighted that the business community is keen to collaborate with educational institutions and technology firms to promote skill development programs, enabling youth to benefit from emerging opportunities in the digital economy.

The ICCI President urged policymakers to prioritize digital transformation and create a business-friendly environment that empowers young professionals and entrepreneurs to contribute actively to Pakistan’s economic progress.

He reaffirmed that the business community would continue to support initiatives aimed at promoting innovation, technology adoption and youth empowerment.