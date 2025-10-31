ICCI greets Turkiye, vows to expand bilateral trade ties

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroglu has said that Türkiye and Pakistan enjoy deep-rooted and brotherly relations which continue to strengthen with the passage of time. He emphasized that both countries share similar perspectives on major regional and global issues and that there exists vast potential to enhance bilateral trade and investment across multiple sectors.

The Ambassador expressed these views while talking to Tahir Ayub, Acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), on the occasion of the 102nd Republic Day celebration of Turkiye here in Islamabad, said a release issued here on Friday.

The Ambassador while accepting the invitation to visit the ICCI at the earliest possible opportunity, appreciated the Chamber’s proactive role in fostering trade, investment, and business linkages between the two brotherly nations. He noted that ICCI has been instrumental in promoting economic diplomacy and that there remains immense scope for further expansion of economic cooperation in sectors such as construction, tourism, technology, and renewable energy.

On his part, Acting President ICCI Tahir Ayub extended heartfelt congratulations to the Ambassador and the people of Türkiye on their Republic Day. He apprised the Ambassador of ICCI’s initiatives as the premier representative body of the business community in the federal capital and highlighted the Chamber’s active engagement in promoting regional economic integration.