ICCI-Chinese delegation discuss pathways for sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):A high-level delegation of Sinotalent Empowering Industry Development (Beijing, China), led by its President  Wei Zhongchao, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday.
The visit was aiming at to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and further strengthen bilateral trade and industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan.
The delegation included Wu Guodong and  Fan Yiqun of Sinotalent Empowering Industry Development,  Liu Gang of Beijing Lingdan Toxic Biological Engineering Research Institute, and  Muhammad Arif Mughal of Sino-Pak Industrial Cooperation and Development.
During an interactive session with the ICCI leadership, Wei Zhongchao said that the main objective of their visit was to conduct a comprehensive study of Pakistan’s market, engage with potential business partners, and identify areas for mutual cooperation.
He added that the delegation was particularly interested in exploring collaboration in energy and chemical industries (including petroleum and catalysts), artificial intelligence and the digital economy, high-end manufacturing and assembly industries, agriculture and food processing, and construction materials and infrastructure development.
Highlighting China’s commitment to promoting industrial linkages, he said that Sinotalent was eager to work closely with Pakistani partners under the framework of CPEC Phase-II to accelerate industrial growth and technological advancement.
He also proposed that ICCI must set up a Pak-China Industrial Cooperation Centre in Beijing  to showcase the Pakistani products to enhance its export capacity.
In his address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China and the immense potential of CPEC Phase-II to usher in a new era of economic transformation in Pakistan.
He said that the second phase of CPEC focuses on industrial cooperation, special economic zones, technology transfer, agriculture modernization, and digital economy development, which would contribute to inclusive and sustainable growth across various regions of Pakistan.
He assured the visiting delegation of ICCI’s full support and facilitation for Chinese investors, adding that the Chamber is working closely with government entities to ensure a conducive business environment and ease of doing business.
He also highlighted the region’s export potential in IT, mines and minerals, gems and jewelry, pharmaceuticals, real estate and construction, and tourism, while underlining the importance of upgrading industrial infrastructure to enhance value addition and export competitiveness.
