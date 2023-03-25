ICCI calls for finalizing food standards in consultation with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari on Saturday said that the business community welcomes the establishment of the Food Authority in Islamabad as it will ensure the supply of safe and unadulterated food to the citizens.

However, he emphasized the Food Authority to finalize laying out food standards and laws in consultation with the stakeholders, which will yield better results for both sides.

He said this while talking to Dr. Tahira, Chairperson Islamabad Food Authority during her visit to ICCI office.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) should conduct awareness sessions in markets to educate and sensitize the business community of the food sector about food standards.

He said that ICCI will cooperate with IFA for awareness sessions and is ready to provide its auditorium for this purpose.

He said that a committee comprising representatives of ICCI and IFA should be formed to play a role in solving the problems of the food sector and move forward with consensus.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tahira, Chairperson, of Islamabad Food Authority said that the aim of her authority is to ensure the availability of quality food to the citizens and hoped that the business community of the food sector would cooperate in achieving this goal.

She said the business community of the food sector, including restaurants and bakeries, will be provided comprehensive guidance about food safety measures to save them from fines and punishment. She hoped that the business community would provide all possible support in advancing the mission of IFA.

Azharul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, urged for taking ICCI on board about any complaint against any restaurant, bakery or trader so that such issues can be solved with joint efforts and the food interests of citizens can be better protected.

Zafar Bakhtavari former President ICCI, Khurram Khan President Islamabad Restaurant Association, Ajmal Baloch President Anjuman Tajaran Pakistan, Khalid Chaudhry, Haji Mumtaz Ahmed, Saqib Abbasi and others also spoke at the occasion and emphasized the need for taking business community on board for enforcement of food standards.