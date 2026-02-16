Hungary to enhance cooperation in agriculture, IT & energy sectors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Hungary on Monday agreed to boost bilateral economic cooperation in agriculture, information technology and energy sectors to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Hungarian Ambassador to Pakistan Zoltán Varga-Haszonits and FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh at the FPCCI Capital Office, said a press release issued by the FPCCI.

The two sides discussed measures to enhance bilateral trade volume, promote investment and industrial collaboration, and exchange business delegations. They also held exploratory talks on potential joint venture projects in key sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Ikram Sheikh emphasized expanding cooperation in agricultural technology, food processing, pharmaceuticals and information technology. He said Pakistan offers a “One-Window” facility and a conducive environment for foreign investors.

He invited Hungarian companies to explore opportunities in energy, infrastructure and auto parts manufacturing, particularly in Pakistan’s industrial hubs.

He stressed the need for practical steps to strengthen economic ties, adding that organizing B2B meetings and joint business forums would give a new dimension to bilateral trade relations.

Ambassador Zoltán Varga-Haszonits reaffirmed Hungary’s commitment to further solidify economic ties with Pakistan. He said Hungarian companies have expertise in modern agricultural machinery, water management and healthcare technology.

The ambassador assured full support for promoting investment and expressed confidence that the economic partnership between the two countries would enter a new phase of growth.