Hosting OIC meeting in Islamabad a great honour for Pakistan: Mian Kashif Ashfaq

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said hosting OIC (Organisation of Islamic Conference) meeting in Islamabad is a great honour for Pakistan which will further forge durable unity in their ranks and fortify solidarity besides strengthening unshakable bonds of brotherhood among member countries.

Talking to a delegation of traders led by Mian Faryad Ahmad Raza President Furniture Importers Association Lahore chapter Punjab Pakistan here Sunday he said Pakistan has consistently stressed the need for greater unity and solidarity among OIC members and it has always given preference to OIC issues, at times by overriding its own national interests,such as uninterrupted flinching support for the Palestine struggle and refusal to recognize Israel unless the two- state solution to the dispute is implemented.

He said another area where Pakistan has taken a leadership role in the OIC is effectively countering Islamophobia.

He said Pakistan has ensured annual adoption of resolutions against defamation of religious ever since the publication of blasphemous cartoons.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his speech to the UN in 2018, leading to the recognition of Islamophobia as a form of religious and racial discrimination.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that due to his sincere efforts,the leaders of Russia,Canada and New Zealand among others,have fully endorsed Pakistan’s position.

He said Pakistan played a pivotal role in the formation of the Islamic Development Bank, the independent permanent human rights commission and the observatory on Islamophobia.

Mian Faryad Raza sharing his point of view said the forthcoming OIC 48th council of foreign ministers meeting in Islamabad will be guided by the theme of “partnering for unity, justice and development” and consider over scores of resolutions on major contemporary issues confronting the OIC.

He said coming OIC moot will promote a common sense of purpose to address multiple challenges before the Muslim world; promote the cause of justice for entire Muslim Ummah and encourage close cooperation for the promotion of development and prosperity among member countries besides ensuring complete recovery from the COVID pandemic he added.