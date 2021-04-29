High capacity scanner to be installed at Karachi Airport: Adviser

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that Ministry of Commerce and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) agreed to install a state-of-the-art high capacity scanner at Karachi Airport.

Installation of scanner will enable export consignments of vegetables and fruits, especially mangoes, to be scanned in the shortest possible time, the adviser said this on his official twitter account .

Razak Dawood said hat simultaneously with the building of the scanner, a particular shed at the airport would also be constructed where the export shipments of fruits could be stored and protected from the weather.

He said the scanner would help remove barriers in the smooth export of perishable items leading to an increase in fruit exports.

He said the Ministry of Commerce had released Rs 1,154 million for the non-textiles sector, and Rs 1,346 million for the textiles sector, a total of R. 2,500 million under Duty Drawback on Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) schemes.

He hoped this would resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.