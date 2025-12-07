Help desks being set up at Model Cart Markets to address consumer complaints

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Help desks are being established across model cart markets of the city to facilitate consumers, allowing them to record complaints directly in registers placed at each site.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that the initiative would help streamline grievance handling and ensure swift administrative action.

He said that Municipal Corporation inspectors have been assigned inspection duties until the appointment of a third-party monitoring body while on-site personnel have been tasked with ensuring the presence and functioning of help desks and inspection registers at every market.

He said that no mobile or roaming carts would be allowed in the vicinity of designated model markets, which have been structured to maintain standardized prices, improved cleanliness and availability of dustbins to promote a hygienic environment.

He said that any reports of illegal fee or extortion demands from stallholders would be treated as the responsibility of duty officer deployed at the market and his performance would be monitored continuously.

He said that the inspectors appointed for each model market would conduct mandatory inspections in the morning, afternoon and evening.

They would also be required to share real-time updates along with GPS-tagged photographs to ensure transparency and effective oversight of market operations, he added.