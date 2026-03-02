Headline inflation recorded at 7% in February

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation stood at 7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in February 2026, up from 5.8 percent recorded in January 2026, and 1.5 percent registered in February 2025, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

According to latest PBS data, the CPI inflation Urban, increased by 6.8% on year-on-year basis in February 2026 as compared to an increase of 5.8% in the previous month and an increased of 1.8% in February 2025. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in February 2026 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.7% in February 2025.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 7.3% on year-on-year basis in February 2026 as compared to an increase of 5.8% in the previous month and 1.1% in February 2025. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in February 2026 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.1% in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 4.8% in February 2026 as compared to an increase of 3.3% in the previous month and -0.2% in February 2025. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.1% in February 2026 as compared to a decrease of 0.8% in January 2026 and a decrease of 1.6% in February 2025.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 1.0% in February 2026 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.7% in February 2025. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.7% in February 2026 as compared to a decrease of 0.2% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.2% in February 2025.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy (NFNE) urban increased by 7.1% on (YoY) basis in February 2026 as compared to 7.2% of the previous month and 7.8% in February 2025. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in February 2026 as compared to 1.0% in previous month and an increase of 0.3% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. February 2025.

Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy (NFNE) rural remained stable at 8.3% on (YoY) basis in February 2026 as compared to the previous month and an increase of 10.4% in February 2025. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in February 2026 as compared to 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. February 2025.