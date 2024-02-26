HBL-Zari Services launched

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Monday launched HBL-Zarai Services for the agricultural sector development and empower farmers to enhance productivity throughout the agriculture value chain in the country.

The initiative is aiming at to provide access to essential resources and expertise, empower farmers, enhance productivity, efficiency and profitability throughout the agriculture value chain development, according to a press release.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Chairman HBL Sultan Ali Allana said that the bank actively pursuing programs and introducing solutions for the growth and progress of the agricultural sector since the privatization of the bank in 2004.

He said that the HBL Group today is the single largest institutional provider of financial services for this segment of the economy directly impacting over 350,000 farmers.

With the formation and launch of HBL Zarai Services we will be able to host advisory and input services along with off take and warehousing right at the farmers doorstep through dedicated distribution and service centres etched among the heart of the farmlands for ensuring food security and income enhancement, he added.

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO of HBL said that the bank has long recognized the mutual relationship between economic progress, social development and a thriving agricultural economy. He said that HBL Zarai Services emerges as a beacon of hope, signalling our commitment to fostering positive change and promoting food security across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion Amer Aziz, CEO HBL Zarai Services said that this unique venture positions HBL to play a leading role in improving value chains across every economically significant sector, thus fostering sustainable agricultural practices and promoting food security nationwide.