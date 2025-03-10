21 C
Islamabad
Monday, March 10, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeBusinessHaroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM on Industries, Production
Business

Haroon Akhtar Khan assumes office as SAPM on Industries, Production

3
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday officially assumed his office, said an official statement.
He emphasized that, according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, industrial development is crucial for overall economic growth.
Haroon Akhtar was briefed by the federal secretary on the relevant departments of the ministry.
Under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Industries and Production will create a conducive environment for industrial growth in the country, he added.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan