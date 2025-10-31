Haroon Akhtar highlights deep-rooted Pakistan–Algeria friendship, economic cooperation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, attended the National Day of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria as Chief Guest here Friday, highlighting the deep-rooted Pakistan–Algeria friendship and economic cooperation.

Addressing the gathering of diplomats, dignitaries, and distinguished guests, he extended warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the government and the brotherly people of Algeria.

He lauded Algeria’s remarkable journey from struggle to sovereignty, describing it as “a timeless testament to courage and national pride.” He emphasized that Pakistan and Algeria share a long-standing relationship founded on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and historical solidarity.

Haroon Akhtar highlighted that Pakistan supported Algeria’s independence movement even before the formation of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, and was among the first nations to recognize its provisional government and establish full diplomatic relations in 1963.

He noted that over the decades, Pakistan–Algeria relations have strengthened across various sectors, with cooperation at international platforms such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Underscoring the economic potential between the two nations, Haroon Akhtar Khan said, both Pakistan and Algeria were blessed with abundant natural resources and skilled human capital. “Together, we can enhance cooperation in trade, industry, and investment — creating opportunities that serve our mutual prosperity,” he remarked.

He invited Algerian investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s emerging industrial landscape, citing major government initiatives such as the New Industrial Policy, National Tariff Policy, and New Energy Vehicle Policy aimed at fostering export-led growth, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and promoting industrial modernization under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

“Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, Pakistan is undergoing a transformative phase of industrial revival — one that is rooted in modernization, inclusivity, and innovation. We are committed to building a transparent, investor-friendly environment that encourages innovation and long-term investment,” he said.

The SAPM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Algeria. “Pakistan believes that through mutual cooperation, both our nations can rise together in industry, innovation, and prosperity,” he said.