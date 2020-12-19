THE announcement of a government plan to create a new province in south Punjab has been overshadowed by widespread worries over the administration’s unclear strategy to tackle the coronavirus threat as the number of affected people continues to rise. The scheme, which was finalised at a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Wednesday, seeks to fulfil a key PTI election promise to voters from south Punjab where a new province is a popular demand. The scheme was devised after more than a year of discussions by a committee set up to advise the government on moving forward on the plan. But the blueprint remains sketchy at best. The details revealed so far show the government wants to begin by building a ‘separate’ administrative infrastructure for the proposed province by appointing an additional inspector general of police and an additional chief secretary in the first phase. These appointments are to be followed by changes in the Constitution to form a new administrative and legislative entity. This isn’t the first attempt at carving out a new province consisting of Punjab’s southern districts. The demand has existed in south Punjab — one of the country’s most impoverished and underdeveloped regions — for a long time. Both the PPP and PML-N tried in recent years to capitalise on the economic deprivation of this region, passing resolutions and bringing hurriedly drafted bills in parliament to showcase their commitment to the cause. But neither party ever organised an intra-party debate to thrash out the issue nor engaged other parties to build a broader political consensus and a workable legislative, administrative and financial framework for the proposed province. The PTI is no better than its rivals; it has shied away from initiating a wider debate on the matter within the party and avoided reaching out to the opposition parties, particularly the PML-N that wants two new provinces in south Punjab: one comprising the areas under the erstwhile Bahawalpur state and the other consisting of D.G. Khan and Multan divisions. The entire south Punjab province scheme appears to be part of the political rhetoric of the ruling party which appears clueless on how to proceed, given that it doesn’t enjoy the required two-thirds majority in parliament to get the Constitution amended. The division of a province like Punjab into two or three units is not easy. It is not only about tackling the legislative, administrative and financial aspects of the exercise, it is also a hugely sensitive issue that may have serious implications for the structure of the federation and the future relationship of the federating units with one another and the centre. Thus, the move requires the PTI to initiate a meaningful dialogue with the opposition, organise a parliamentary debate on the issue and involve the real stakeholders, ie the people of the region, before implementing the scheme.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said Gwadar port would provide huge opportunities to the energy rich Central Asian Countries and Afghanistan for regional trade connectivity.

Talking to APP in an exclusive interview here, adviser Abdul Razak Dawood said that government was prioritizing the economic integration to promote regional trade and connect the regional important trade players with the deep sea port Gwadar.

Replying to question, he said that Central Asian Republic (CARs) are demanding to providing them trade facilitation in Gwadar and Bin Qasim sea port for international and regional trade and providing them the facility of the warehouse.

Adviser said Deep Sea Port of Gwadar has its own Geo-Strategic and economic importance which was located at the centre of regional connectivity and a possible railway link from Gwadar to Kandhar and other parts of Afghanistan.

He said Central Asia via Afghanistan can become a key trade and transportation route for the entire region.

Razak Dawood said that Pakistan was actively participating in regional forums of Central Asia Economic Cooperation (CAREC) and Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA) so that maximum benefits could be taken when the Gwadar Port operates at full capacity in near future.

Government of Afghanistan has requested Pakistan to provide Cross-Stuffing Facility at Gwadar Port, he said.

He informed that when modalities are finalized by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ample employment opportunities will be generated for the locals.

He said development of Gwadar Port under China-Pakistan Economic Corridors (CPEC) would provide more opportunities to establish new industries as huge investment has been pouring in under CPEC and it will also provide the shortest possible route to the goods in transit.

He said that with the improvement in Trans-shipment facilities at Gwadar, the whole dynamics of the regional connectivity would be changed.

The Adviser said that Gwadar was at strategic location giving China and Central Asia an access to the Gulf Region and the Middle East.

He said that in future, it would be a main Sea-gate for the Central Asia.
It would also become easy to send products from Xinxiang and Central Asian countries to other regions, he said.

Replying to another question, he said that this port was likely to reduce transport time for goods from Gwadar to Western China and the Central Asian Republics by 60% to 70%.
Razak Dawood said that all possible steps are being taken by the Ministry of Commerce, in coordination with other stakeholders, to provide modern facilities at Gwadar Port so that goods clearance time may be reduced as per the set international standards.

Moreover, in the forthcoming Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF 2020-25) special focus has been accorded to Trade facilitation, Economic Infrastructure Development, Transhipment and Development of Economic Corridors (CPEC and CAREC) so that overall policy environment could be improved in general and regional connectivity should be increased in particular, he informed.

Responding to a question on Pak- Afghanistan, Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), he said that in 2015, Pakistan shared a draft Pak-Afghan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Afghanistan.

Subsequently, Afghanistan has shared its comments on draft PTA and its request list and offer lists in November, 2019 and June 2020, he added.

Razak Dawood said the work on Afghanistan’s Request List has been undertaken by Ministry of Commerce, in consultation with Government sector stakeholders including Ministry of Industries, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and FBR, as well as private sector.

He said that during his recent visit to Kabul in November, the two sides decided to form a Technical Negotiation Committee (TNC) to start negotiations on PTA.

The ministry of Commerce has notified its TNC and requested the Afghan side to follow suit, so that first meeting of TNC may be held.

