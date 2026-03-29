Gulf importer seek secure food supplies: FPCCI

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Convener of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on Food, Imran Shahid, has said that Gulf-based importers have approached Pakistani food exporters to secure reliable supplies amid the ongoing tension in the region.

He confirmed to media here Sunday that Pakistani exporters are receiving inquiries for a wide-range of commodities including rice, wheat, meat, fruit, and processed food items.

He said, this presents a timely opportunity for Pakistan to enhance its export footprint, provided quality standards, packaging, and logistics are aligned with international requirements.

Imran Shahid said, the government has already given go ahead signal to export surplus food items to Gulf nations, while safeguarding domestic needs. He urged stakeholders to capitalize on this opportunity by ensuring consistency, compliance, and value addition to strengthen Pakistan’s position as a dependable food partner in the region.

FPCCI Committee Convener mentioned that Gulf region, which relies on imports for up to 80–90 percent of its food requirements, is facing heightened food security concerns as shipping through critical routes like the Strait of Hormuz remains uncertain. In this scenario, Pakistan is emerging as a viable and competitive supplier due to its strong agricultural base and geographic proximity.