Govt urged for expanding tax base to promote economy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Tahir Mehmood, has emphasized that while Pakistan has firmly established its strategic strength as a nuclear power, the nation must now demonstrate an equal resolve in building a resilient, self-reliant economy.

Addressing a delegation of visiting businessmen on Monday, he said that a strong defence framework remains indispensable for national security; however, long-term sovereignty and prosperity are ultimately anchored in economic stability and sustainability, said a press release.

He urged the government to move beyond repetitive taxation of compliant taxpayers and instead adopt pragmatic measures to broaden the tax base. Expanding the tax net, he noted, is crucial for ensuring fairness, enhancing revenue collection, and promoting economic confidence.

Highlighting key growth drivers, he stressed that Pakistan must prioritize export-led growth through structural reforms in agriculture, industry, and technology, while simultaneously reducing dependence on imports by strengthening domestic production capabilities.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood further called for decisive action to rationalize public expenditure, advocating for transparent and responsible fiscal management. He remarked that disciplined financial governance and deep-rooted structural reforms are essential for positioning Pakistan as a robust economic power alongside its strategic capabilities.

The ICCI President also urged the government to introduce a comprehensive and investor-friendly incentive framework for overseas Pakistanis, particularly to attract capital into the real estate and construction sectors. He noted that overseas Pakistanis have consistently been a cornerstone of economic support, and with improved facilitation, stronger investor protection, and competitive incentives, their contributions can be significantly enhanced.

Increased investment in real estate and construction would act as a catalyst for economic activity, generating employment and stimulating a wide range of allied industries, thereby contributing meaningfully to sustainable economic growth, he concluded.