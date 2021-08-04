Govt to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The government on Wednesday announced to launch the Kamyab Pakistan Programme on August 9.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the government’s largest welfare project, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said while chairing a consultative meeting held here to finalize arrangements for the launch of the Programme.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and high officials of the ministry attended the meeting, according to a press release issued by the finance ministry.

The minister said with the help of the programme, the prime minister wanted to bring hundreds of thousands people out of poverty.

Shaukat Tarin said that the prime minister had decided in principal to boost the welfare projects in the country.

He said Kamyab Pakistan Programme would include various projects including housing, skill development and soft loans.

Furthermore health cards and agriculture services would also be part of the Programme.

Usman Dar on the occasion said billions of rupees were being allocated under the programme.

He said under the programme, people would get interest free loans of up to Rs 0.5 million and the poor farmers would also get interest free loans to start their businesses.

The government would also provided technical education to one member of each deserving family, he added.