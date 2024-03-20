Govt to introduce online land record service for Overseas Pakistanis: Salik Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain Wednesday said that the government will introduce online land record service for overseas Pakistanis to address their difficulties with regard to transfer of properties and attract foreign inflows.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, said a press release.

The delegation also congratulated the Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assuming the charge of the Federal Minister. Chaudhry Salik said that the ministry has started work on the online land record project with NADRA and other relevant institutions.

He elaborated that the services may be offered through the offices of community welfare attaches in foreign missions of Pakistan in countries with substantially large diaspora.

The minister also assured the delegation that business community will be given representation in different boards of the ministry to develop and promote business in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of Pakistan and ambassadors of the country and urged to

resolved their issues on priority basis.

He said that overseas Pakistanis have always played a vital role in the development of the country and urged the need to protect them from any kind of exploitation at home or abroad.

H also suggested measures for enhancing foreign remittances and imparting necessary training to the local workforce to fulfill the International demand.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari added that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be ready to lend its support to the Ministry in enhancing skill development of the workforce in different trades.