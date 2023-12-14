Govt taking measures to improve capital market, insurance industry

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar said here on Thursday that the government was paying attention to improve capital market, insurance industry, investment finance, export oriented growth and was establishing special economic zones to boost exports.

The minister was talking to Regional Vice President of International Finance Corporation (IFC) for Middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou, who called on here here, according to press statement issued by fiannce ministry.

The meeting was attended by IFC Regional Director, Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, Country Director, World Bank, Mr. Najy Benhassine, Country Manager, IFC Pakistan, Zeeshan Shaikh and senior officials from Economic Affairs and Finance Division.

She said, the insurance industry can play important role in offering a social safety net mechanism, encouraging building of sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan.

If liquidity from insurance sector is effectively deployed it can trigger development of the capital markets.

The Finance Minister highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan and said that the government is committed to introduce reform in various sectors to address the long outstanding structural issues.

She shared reform agenda and economic reforms of the interim government that have brought economic and fiscal stability in the country. The minister encouraged IFC to concentrate its private sector operations in insurance sector, export oriented business and export processing zones.

On the occasion, Ms. Hela Cheikhrouhou appreciated the steps taken by the government in economic and financial sectors for improvement in the economy of Pakistan. She extended her all out support for the progress and betterment of economic agenda of the country.