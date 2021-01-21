ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said the federal government had spent record Rs 208 billion on development projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during first six months of current fiscal year.

“This amount is 32 percent of total development outlay for the year 2020-21 which is the highest in eight years,” Asad Umar said in a tweet.

He said the journey of sustainable development under the incumbent government was getting pace which would continue in coming years.