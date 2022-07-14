Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by Rs40.54 per liter

ISLAMABAD, Jul 14 (APP): The government on Thursday slashed prices of petrol by Rs18.50 per liter, which now would be sold at the rate of Rs230.24 with effective from July 15 against its current sale at Rs248.74 per liter .

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, the prices were revised to pass on the benefits of the declining prices of petroleum products in international market.

“In line with the decision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to pass on the benefits of declining price trend of petroleum products in the international market and provide relief to the masses, the existing pries of petroleum products are revised,” the statement added.

Accordingly, the prices of diesel have also been reduced by Rs40.54 per liter, from Rs276.54 to Rs236, the statement added.

Likewise, the prices of kerosene oil have been reduced from Rs230.26 to Rs196.45, a decline of Rs33.81 per liter while the prices of light diesel oil have been slashed from Rs226.15 to Rs191.44, a decrease of Rs34.71 per liter.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail also shared new rates of petroleum products on his twitter account.

The minister also shared ‘Fact Check: Brent crude oil prices’ showing fluctuation in prices of petrolem products in the international market.