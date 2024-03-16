Govt maintain petrol price at Rs 279.75, reduce HSD by Rs 1.77

ISLAMABAD, Mar 16 (APP): Keeping the previous price of petrol unchanged, the government has maintained the price of petrol at Rs 279.75 and has announced the reduction in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 1.77.

According to the government announcement, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced from Rs 287.33 to Rs 285.56 while maintaining the previous price of Rs 279.75 for petrol.

As part of the fortnightly revision of prices of petroleum products, on the recommendation of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Government of Pakistan has decided that the consumers prices to take effect from March16, 2024.