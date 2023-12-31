Govt keeps petrol prices unchanged

OGRA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP): The government on Sunday decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight, finance ministry said in a statement issue here.

“The government has decided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) during the fortnight starting from 1st January, 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas RegulatoryAuthority(OGRA),” it said.

Accordingly, petrol would be available at current rate i.e. Rs.267.34 per liter whereas HSD would be sold at Rs.276.21 per liter.

