ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): The Government on Sunday announced reduction in the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

The new price for Ms petrol has been slashed by Rs 1.71 and high speed diesel by Rs.1.79, a notification said.

The new prices of petroleum products will be as under: Ms petrol Rs. 100.69 / litre High speed diesel Rs.101.43 Kerosene oil Rs. 65.29 Light diesel oil Rs.62.86.

These prices will be applicable from 16 November 2020.