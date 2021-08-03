Govt focuses on agricultural research to increase per hecter yield: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam here on Tuesday said that the incumbent government was being putting special focus on agricultural research to increase per hecter yield in order to achieve sustainable agriculture development in the country.

He stated this while chairing a symposium, which was also attended Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, SAPM on Food Security, Hur Taewoong, Administrator Rural Development Administration (RDA), Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Sur Sangpyo and Director Korea Program on International Agriculture (KOPIA) Pakistan Centre Dr. Cho Gyoungrae.

Fakhar said that KOPIA Pakistan Centre and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will jointly develop locally customized technologies and serve as a hub for sharing agricultural technologies and knowledge between the two countries.

Our collaboration will contribute to increase farmers income and developing Pakistan’s agricultural industry, he added.

Fakhar apprised the delegation about the livestock sector in Pakistan and the need for development of value-added animal products.

He expressed hope for further enhancing the volume and quality of trade-able agricultural products between the two countries and assured full support for further cooperation by the Government of Pakistan.

Both delegations agreed to expand the cooperation in the field of machinery and vegetable seed production.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan Suh Sangpyo said that he expected that Pakistan’s agriculture will go beyond domestic food self-sufficiency and contribute to the global food problem.

Speaking on the occasion, Hur Taewoong, Administrator Rural Development Administration (RDA), said that technological advancement is closely linked to a country’s economic development.

He said RDA was willing to share Korea’s best practices with Pakistan.