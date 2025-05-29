Govt considers import-cum-export of wheat products to boost economy: Rana Tanveer

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) to deliberate on key issues related to the wheat sector.

The delegation formally requested permission for import-cum-export of wheat products in order to enhance industrial activity, maintain supply chains, and boost the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The Federal Minister assured the PFMA delegation that the government is seriously considering their request.

He emphasized that enabling import-cum-export of wheat-based products can play a significant role in supporting the local flour milling industry, tapping into international markets, and generating valuable foreign exchange.

“We are committed to facilitating responsible trade policies that support our economy without compromising domestic food security,” the minister remarked.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain also addressed concerns regarding the release of strategic wheat reserves. He made it clear that the reserves maintained by the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) are exclusively meant for emergency situations and will not be released into the open market under any circumstances.

“PASSCO’s reserves are a crucial part of our national food security strategy and will be used only in times of dire need,” he emphasized.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to maintain ongoing dialogue for the sustainable development of the flour milling sector and the broader goals of national food security and economic growth.